BiFi (BIFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $126,923.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, BiFi has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $126,923.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00166718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.00535859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

