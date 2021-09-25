Big Data Protocol (BDP) Trading Down 28.1% This Week

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $4.33 million and $853,827.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00124821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 31,520,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

