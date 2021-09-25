Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,991 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises 6.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Bilibili worth $214,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 136.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA reduced their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. 2,885,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

