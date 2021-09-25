Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.69. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 13,625 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

