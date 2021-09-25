Binance Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.37 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion and approximately $2.12 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $359.04 or 0.00839796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
