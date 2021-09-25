Binance Coin Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $343.66 or 0.00811580 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $57.78 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
