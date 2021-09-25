Bintex Futures 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45,279.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $112,953.36 and $45,279.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00068290 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105482 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00138061 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,493.21 or 0.99866504 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.85 or 0.06742305 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00758529 BTC.
About Bintex Futures
Bintex Futures Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars.
