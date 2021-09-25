Bintex Futures 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45,279.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $112,953.36 and $45,279.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00068290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00138061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,493.21 or 0.99866504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.85 or 0.06742305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00758529 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.