BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Holdings Raised by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.99% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 1,038,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $3,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 373,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,988. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $366.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDSI. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

