Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Head to Head Comparison

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Biostage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $321.16 million 2.59 $16.41 million $7.56 1.94 Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioventus and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus N/A N/A N/A Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioventus beats Biostage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

