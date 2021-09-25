Bismuth Market Capitalization Achieves $2.47 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.47 million and $1,544.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003091 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010252 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 489.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,377,748 coins and its circulating supply is 22,243,703 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

