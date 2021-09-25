BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 60.6% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $875,188.63 and approximately $1.35 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,312.99 or 0.99925107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00089274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006629 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002376 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

