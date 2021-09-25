Bitblocks Trading Down 40.6% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $225,663.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00093201 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.57 or 1.00029757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002381 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

