BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $19,153.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.08 or 0.00549534 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001381 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

