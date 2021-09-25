Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Billion (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $220.79 or 0.00524686 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $4.10 billion and approximately $71.35 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.97 or 0.01202399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00311780 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054392 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003050 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

