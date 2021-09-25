Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $223.55 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $128.80 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $223.55 or 0.00524661 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.07 or 0.01204167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00316222 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003091 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

