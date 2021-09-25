Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $509.85

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.61 billion and approximately $5.10 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $509.85 or 0.01197525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00527749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00307314 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054971 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003010 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000865 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,855,781 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

