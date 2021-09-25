Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $130,561.38 and approximately $97.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020906 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001480 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

