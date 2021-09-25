Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $941.69 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.77 or 0.00127146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $941.69 million and $42.78 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00255678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00152346 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

