Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $93,072.18 and approximately $251.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.