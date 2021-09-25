Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00258707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00158337 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

