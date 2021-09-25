Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $134.55 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $343.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $134.55 or 0.00315233 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,681.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.40 or 0.01202870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00526336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003311 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,852,133 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

