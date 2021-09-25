BitCore (BTX) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $404,744.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,059.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.12 or 0.06797861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00349615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.58 or 0.01197320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00109584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00547780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.98 or 0.00527772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00307205 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

