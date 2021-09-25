BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.76% of Cable One worth $1,357,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,859.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,982.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,873.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

