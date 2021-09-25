BlackRock Inc. Has $1.19 Billion Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,159,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201,142 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.79% of Owens Corning worth $1,190,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $1,037,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

