BlackRock Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $1,274,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

