BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.90% of Seagate Technology worth $1,389,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

