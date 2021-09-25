BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock worth $138,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $874.62 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $901.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $854.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

