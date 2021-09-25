BlackRock Inc. Purchases 225,645 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225,645 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.80% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,188,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

