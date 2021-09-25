BlackRock Inc. Sells 294,338 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,116,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.19% of Hormel Foods worth $1,342,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 658,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 308,728 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.