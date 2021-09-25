Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.09

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.09 and traded as high as $16.54. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 45,443 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

