BLink (BLINK) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $33,320.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043363 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,489 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

