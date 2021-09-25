Blockstack (STX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.36 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00308872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00125548 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.