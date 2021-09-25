BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $29.67 million and approximately $46,975.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00056683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00124526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042434 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

