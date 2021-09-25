Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $126.39 million 4.54 $38.66 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diamond Hill Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Diamond Hill Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 36.93% 22.64% 16.67%

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

