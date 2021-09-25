BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 75,900 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,283,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after buying an additional 449,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -150.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.