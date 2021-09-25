BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 20,644 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

