BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.08 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 130.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Hilltop worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hilltop by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after buying an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after buying an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 43.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Several research firms have commented on HTH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

