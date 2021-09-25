BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,598 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,786,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Altair Engineering worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -827.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,053.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,318 shares of company stock valued at $29,319,387. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.