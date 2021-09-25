BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Huntsman worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after buying an additional 670,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 664,117 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 621,700 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

