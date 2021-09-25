BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of PDC Energy worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $848,200. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

