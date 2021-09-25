BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,419 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.08.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,434 shares of company stock worth $362,765,074. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $321.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $179.24 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

