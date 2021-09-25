BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $2.76 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. BOMB has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $231,824.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00006453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00093201 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.57 or 1.00029757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002381 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,078 coins and its circulating supply is 903,290 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

