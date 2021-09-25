Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.0709

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Bondly has a market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $518,956.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00126095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043163 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

