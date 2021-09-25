Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 290,454 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

