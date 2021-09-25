Bottos 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,167.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Bottos has a total market cap of $826,205.78 and approximately $3,167.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043278 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

