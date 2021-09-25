Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.49

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.49 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.76 ($0.05). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 3.89 ($0.05), with a volume of 6,380 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

About Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

