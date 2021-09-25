BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.26% of BrightView worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in BrightView by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 424,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BrightView by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.47 and a beta of 1.44. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

