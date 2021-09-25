Brokerages Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.95. Globant reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $324.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.71. Globant has a 12-month low of $170.02 and a 12-month high of $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.07 and a beta of 1.26.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

