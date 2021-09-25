Brokerages Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 110,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.