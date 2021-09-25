Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $380.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.93.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

